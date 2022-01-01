World
US urges Northern Ireland to re-establish power-sharing executive
AA  Sunday 10:44, 08 May 2022
File Photo

File Photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
It is one of 'the core institutions established by Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,' says State Department spokesman

The US urged Northern Ireland to re-establish a power-sharing executive following nationalist Sinn Fein's election victory on Saturday.

"We call on Northern Ireland’s political leaders to take the necessary steps to re-establish a power-sharing executive, which is one of the core institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement late Saturday.

"Critical and immediate challenges concerning the economy, health, and education are best addressed through the collective efforts of a devolved government chosen by, and accountable to, its people," Price added.

He said that the political and economic progress enjoyed over the election period is "a testament to the benefits of a locally accountable power-sharing government that reflects Northern Ireland's diverse traditions."

Washington "enjoys a deep and long-standing relationship" with Northern Ireland, the spokesman said, adding: "We remain deeply committed to preserving the peace dividend of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and will always strive to protect these gains for all communities."

Under the 1998 Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, nationalist and unionist parties cannot form a government if the other party does not nominate a first minister and deputy first minister. Thus, the Democratic Unionist Party will need to nominate its leader as the deputy first minister to form such a government.

Sinn Fein, which also operates in the Republic of Ireland in the south, seeks a united Ireland and has argued for a referendum on the unity of the two countries. Under the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, such a referendum could be held under the right conditions.

Although Sinn Fein has repeatedly called for a referendum on uniting Northern Ireland with the republic, its victory in the devolved government does not automatically give it the right to hold one.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Northern Ireland
#Sinn Fein
#America
#power-sharing
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

US urges Northern Ireland to re-establish power-sharing executive

yeniSafak

Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in war

yeniSafak

Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Turkey’s Lake Tuz last year

yeniSafak

Hundreds rally in Tunisia to support Saied’s measures

yeniSafak

UNICEF provides humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Yemenis

yeniSafak

Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical examinations

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.