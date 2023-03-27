US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana to deepen ties

US Vice President Kamala Harris landed at Ghana’s Kotoko International Airport on Sunday for the first stop on her three-nation African tour.





She was received by Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia amid traditional music and cheers from students, dancers, and drummers.





The biracial Harris – of mixed Black and Asian heritage – has been sent to deepen ties with the continent, amid growing competition from other global powers, especially China and Russia.





In her first remarks in the capital Accra, she highlighted her commitment to holding discussions that will foster opportunities in various sectors of the continent.





"We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said.





“What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa. I'm very excited about the future of Africa,” she added.





She said she wants to promote economic growth and food security and welcomed the chance to “witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent.”





Harris is the highest-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year. Most of Harris’ events in Ghana will focus on young people. Africa’s population has a median age of 19.



