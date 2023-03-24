Utah becomes first US state to require parental consent for minors to use social media

Utah has become the first state in the US to require social media companies to obtain parental consent before allowing minors to access their platforms.





Signed by Governor Spencer Cox into law on Thursday, the measures aim to protect children from potential dangers online.





One law requires social media companies to verify that users in the state are 18 or older to open an account, while the second prohibits companies from using a design or feature that causes addiction for a minor to the company’s social media platform.





"We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth," said the governor.





Companies could be subject to a fine of $250,000 for exposing children to addictive features and designs and also be fined $2,500 per child.



