|
Ad
Ad
World

Utah becomes first US state to require parental consent for minors to use social media

'We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth,' says governor

12:34 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Utah has become the first state in the US to require social media companies to obtain parental consent before allowing minors to access their platforms.


Signed by Governor Spencer Cox into law on Thursday, the measures aim to protect children from potential dangers online.


One law requires social media companies to verify that users in the state are 18 or older to open an account, while the second prohibits companies from using a design or feature that causes addiction for a minor to the company’s social media platform.


"We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth," said the governor.


Companies could be subject to a fine of $250,000 for exposing children to addictive features and designs and also be fined $2,500 per child.


Parents are also allowed to sue social media companies directly for financial, physical or emotional harms in certain circumstances.

#Utah
#US state
#parental consent
#minors
#social media
25 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.