Uzbekistan, France eye stronger bilateral, regional partnership

File photo
The presidents of Uzbekistan and France pledged to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation on regional issues at a meeting in Paris on Tuesday evening.
During wide-ranging discussions at the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron and Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed on “strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of security, effectively countering emerging challenges and threats,” according to a statement from the Uzbek president’s office.
“The leaders noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations, the deepening of a broad political dialogue, the provision of mutual support within the framework of international organizations, and the promotion of inter-parliamentary dialogue in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and France,” read the statement.
They noted that the number of joint ventures and projects involving French companies in Uzbekistan has tripled and exceeded the value of €5 billion ($5.1 billion), with major French companies engaged in Uzbekistan’s energy, geological exploration, food industry, and retail sectors.
Mirziyoyev and Macron also exchanged views on international and regional issues, the statement added.
A separate statement from the French side said they agreed to further expand bilateral and economic ties, and ramp up cooperation on regional and international matters, such as Afghanistan and partnership with the EU.
Earlier, Mirziyoyev met Yael Braun-Pivet, head of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, for discussions on “further deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the field of reforms.”
“They also discussed the key approaches to preparing for a constitutional reform, within which it is planned to consolidate the norms on the abolition of the death penalty, enhanced guarantees of human rights, solving the environmental problems and other important provisions,” read a statement.
