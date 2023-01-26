|
World

Uzbekistan’s natural gas transport system will not be handed to Russia’s Gazprom: Energy Ministry

Statement comes after Russian energy company agreed to roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan

11:05 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Uzbekistan said Wednesday that its natural gas transportation system will not be handed to Gazprom in accordance with a "roadmap" signed with the Russian company.


“The working group formed between the parties in accordance with the ‘roadmap’ agreed to carry out the necessary technical studies for natural gas transit through the ‘Central Asia-Central’ pipeline passing through the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry said in a statement.


After completing technical work, the working group will discuss the main conditions for natural gas supply, it added.


Gazprom announced Tuesday it agreed on a roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan.


The agreement was signed in a meeting between Gazprom head Alexey Miller and Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamahmudov, according to a company statement.


It includes a “roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry” and was finalized after discussions on “current and future issues,” it said.






#Uzbekistan
#Gazprom
#Russia
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Uzbekistan’s natural gas transport system will not be handed to Russia’s Gazprom: Energy Ministry
Palestine's president declares 3-day mourning on Jenin events
Australian author aims to ‘get beyond the stereotypes’ about Türkiye
France rebukes Russian accusations on Africa as 'shameless lies'
Scope of devastation in Ukrainian village near capital Kyiv
Next tripartite meeting with Sweden, Finland postponed due to 'current political environment', says Turkish FM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.