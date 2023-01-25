Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelans love the Turkish president because he is "benevolent and big-hearted," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday.





Venezuelan president on Tuesday received the Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and the delegation accompanying him at Miraflores Palace.





Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the International Productive Investment Center (CIIP) of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela signed a memorandum of understanding during the Turkish delegation's visit.





Speaking after the signing ceremony, Maduro said that "We had a wonderful meeting with the minister Mus, where we confirmed the grand goals of commercial exchange and confirmed the progress in the integration of investments and the efficient economic development of our countries."





Prosperity, wealth and mutual benefit await the economic relations of Venezuela and Türkiye in the future, said Maduro.





Speaking on the friendship between the two countries, Maduro said that "We consider (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan as a big brother of our country. Turkish people should know that we love Erdogan very much because he is benevolent and big-hearted."



