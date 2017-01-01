Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines

A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.

Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into land.

The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.

The government had ordered that oil rigs and vessels be protected and it warned that about 62,000 fishing boats should not venture out to sea.

Vietnam braces for typhoon as Philippine toll rises to 230 dead Authorities in Vietnam prepared to move a million people from low-lying areas along the south coast on Monday as a typhoon approached after it battered the Philippines with floods and landslides that killed more than 230 people.Typhoon Tembin is expected to slam into Vietnam late on Monday after brining misery to the predominantly Christian Philippines just before Christmas.Vietnam's disaster prevention committee said 74,000 people had been moved to safety from vulnerable areas, while authorities in 15 provinces and cities were prepared to move more than 1 million.The government ordered that oil rigs and vessels be protected and it warned that about 62,000 fishing boats should not venture out to sea."Vietnam must ensure the safety of its oil rigs and vessels. If necessary, close the oil rigs and evacuate workers," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was quoted as saying on a government website.Schools were ordered to close in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, a working day in Vietnam.On Sunday, Tembin hit the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, parts of which are contested by several countries, including Vietnam and China.No casualties were reported in outposts there.Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into land.Tembin will be the 16th major storm to hit Vietnam this year. The storms and other disasters have left 390 people dead or missing, according to official figures.Scores missingIn the Philippines, rescue workers were still struggling to reach some remote areas hit by floods and landslides that Tembin's downpours brought, as the death toll climbed to more than 230. Scores of people are missing.The full extent of the devastation was only becoming clear as the most remote areas were being reached.Health worker Arturo Simbajon said nearly the entire coastal village of Anungan on the Zamboanga peninsula of Mindanao island had been wiped out by a barrage of broken logs, boulders and mud that swept down a river and out to sea."Only the mosque was left standing," Simbajon said."People were watching the rising sea but did not expect the water to come from behind them."Manuel Luis Ochotorena, head of regional disaster agency, said he expected the death toll to rise."Many areas in Zamboanga peninsula are still without power and communications, some towns are cut off due to collapsed bridges, floods and landslides," he said.Tens of thousands of people on Mindanao have been displaced by the storm, which struck late on Friday.The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons a year and warnings are routinely issued.But disaster officials said many villagers had ignored warnings this time to get out coastal areas and move away from riverbanks.In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan killed nearly 8,000 people and left 200,000 families homeless in the central Philippines.

Rescuers search for Philippine storm victims as toll rises to 200 Rescuers in the Philippines searched on Sunday for survivors of a storm that triggered floods and landslides and killed about 200 people, left scores missing and thousands homeless, most of whom apparently ignored warnings to move to safety.Misery in the largely Christian Philippines was compounded by the death of at least 37 people in a shopping mall fire, officials said on Christmas Eve.The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons a year and warnings are routinely issued, but the level of destruction wrought by tropical storm Tembin on the southern island of Mindanao from late on Friday came as a surprise."The figure could increase as we continue to received reports from the field as the weather improves," said a police spokesman on Mindanao, Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, referring to the death toll."We are slowly restoring power and communications in affected areas."Disaster officials said 159 people were listed as missing while about 70,000 had been forced from their homes.Soldiers and police joined emergency workers and volunteers to search for survivors and victims, clear debris and restore power and communications.Disaster officials said many villagers had ignored warnings to leave coastal areas and move away from riverbanks, and got swept away when flash floods and landslides struck.The storm was moving west on Sunday, over some outlying Philippine islands and the South China Sea towards southern Vietnam.It was gathering strength as it moved at a speed of about 20 kph (12 mph), while packing winds of up 120 kph (74 mph).Galeri: Death tolls rises to 200 in Philippines tropical stormFire kills 37The United Nations was ready to help the Philippines, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.Last week, 46 people were killed in the central Philippines when a typhoon hit. In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan killed nearly 8,000 people and left 200,000 families homeless.The south of the Philippines has been plagued by insurgencies by communist rebels and Muslim separatists for years, as wel as often bearing the brunt of tropical storms roaring in from the Pacific.The region was hit by another disaster on the weekend when fire swept through a shopping mall in the city of Davao, killing at least 37 people, most of them workers at a call centre, city government officials said.The vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, Paolo Duterte, said the chance of survival for any of the 37 people missing at the NCC Mall was "zero".The fire broke out on Saturday at a furniture shop on the mall's third level and quickly engulfed an outsourcing business on the top floor, said a spokeswoman for the city government, Ma. Teresita Gaspan.The cause was not known but an investigation was being launched as authorities searched for the bodies of the victims.President Duterte and his daughter, Sara Duterte, who is mayor of the city, visited the scene late on Saturday to meet anxious relatives of the missing and survivors.