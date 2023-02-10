|
World

Village in Syria's Idlib flooded after dam collapse due to earthquakes

Thousands of people forced to leave homes in al-Tlul village

16:19 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

A village on the banks of the Asi River in Syria’s Idlib, has been flooded as a dam was damaged by Monday's powerful earthquakes, according to a source with the Syrian Civil Defense.

An earthen embankment was damaged leaving the al-Tlul village flooded. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes to relatively safer areas, the source told Anadolu late Thursday.


Meanwhile, other villages and refugee camps in the area remain at risk of floods.


More than 3,300 people in Syria have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by the Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense group.


Monday's magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province, also affected several countries in the region, including Syria.

#Syria
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Village in Syria's Idlib flooded after dam collapse due to earthquakes
Putin thanks Russian diplomats for thwarting West's plans to isolate Russia
French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
Bosnian rescuers save eight people in quake-hit Türkiye
Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.