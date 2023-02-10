Village in Syria's Idlib flooded after dam collapse due to earthquakes

A village on the banks of the Asi River in Syria’s Idlib, has been flooded as a dam was damaged by Monday's powerful earthquakes, according to a source with the Syrian Civil Defense.

An earthen embankment was damaged leaving the al-Tlul village flooded. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes to relatively safer areas, the source told Anadolu late Thursday.





Meanwhile, other villages and refugee camps in the area remain at risk of floods.





More than 3,300 people in Syria have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by the Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense group.



