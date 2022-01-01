World
Voting ends in multiple elections in UK
AA  Friday 10:29, 06 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
First results from England's local election expected from midnight; counting starts on Friday in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Voting for local elections in England, Scotland and Wales, and Northern Ireland Assembly has ended as polling stations closed at 10 p.m. local time.

As many as 4,350 seats in 140 councils across England are being contested in the election, whereas all seats of Scotland’s 32 and Wales’ 22 councils are up for grabs.

Northern Irish voters have voted to fill their 90-seat local parliament.

The counting in England has started, and results are expected to start coming in as early as midnight. A clearer picture, however, will come by midday Friday.

In Scotland and Wales, the counts will begin on Friday, and the earliest results are expected in the afternoon.

The count in Northern Ireland will also start at 9 a.m. Friday, and first results are expected around lunchtime.

The overall vote across the UK will show whether the leading Conservative Party has lost public support due to illegal lockdown parties and other issues such as the rising costs of living.

A poor result for Tories might prompt a leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as the party leader and prime minister.

Scotland results are expected to show the support for a second independence referendum, which the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader has promised to hold by the end of 2023.

In Northern Ireland, nationalist Sinn Fein is projected to come out as the biggest party for the first time leaving behind the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a result that may see months of uncertainty for the country's fragile political system.

The total vote the Sinn Fein receives will also be indicative of taking steps for a unified Ireland.

Powered by Froala Editor

#elections
#England
#Scotland
#Wales
#Northern Ireland
#UK
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Voting ends in multiple elections in UK

yeniSafak

At least 17 injured after blast in central Madrid

yeniSafak

Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears

yeniSafak

US envoy to UN to visit Turkey's southern border with Syria

yeniSafak

Early UK local election results show Conservative unpopularity, mixed Labour support

yeniSafak

Sanctions against Russia open new chapter in EU history: EU Commission chief

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.