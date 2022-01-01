War-torn villages in Kherson still bear scars of war as Ukraine reclaims region

File photo
Russian forces may have withdrawn from war-torn villages in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, but their streets still bear the scars of war, with damaged infrastructure and houses clearly in evidence.
Images and footage taken by Anadolu Agency in the villages of Bilyaivka, Myrolyubivka, Pot'omkyne, Kniazevka and the town of Vysokopillya show heavy damage to the houses and infrastructure in the region after the clashes.
Although the region was captured by Russian troops in the early days of the war, it was recently reclaimed by Ukrainian forces.
Almost all of the settlements were partially or completely evacuated due to the close combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Moscow on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s southern port city of Kherson to the east bank of the Dnieper River.
Images show roads leading to the villages also suffered major damage during months of fighting, scarred by fighter jets and helicopters, tank and artillery systems, and other heavy weapons.
For nearly seven months since the start of the war, gas, electricity and water services could not be provided to most settlements that remained under the control of Russian forces.
Pictures also show burned, exploded, or overturned tanks, vehicles carrying military personnel, and other armored vehicles on roads leading to devastated villages and towns.
- Ghost town
Lyuba, 73, a local who did not leave her home in the village of Bilyaivka and spent most of her time with her husband in the shelter, said: "We stayed at home with only my husband. We were also in the village during the occupation."
Born and raised in the village, Lyuba said: "During the occupation, only 70 people stayed in Biliayevka, where about 400 lived before the start of the war."
The situation was very grave during the seven-month occupation, she said, adding: "They (Russians) arrived here on April 5. Ukrainians (the Ukrainian army) entered here on Oct 3."
Refusing to abandon their home as fighting raged on around them, Lyuba's husband, 68-year-old Kolya, also said: "We don't even know how we survived. There were explosions every day, every night for seven months."
Another village, Pot'omkyne, was also nearly destroyed due to the pitched battles that have been going on for months.
Civilians who had to leave their homes during the war now are trying to return to their villages to see what has become of the places they once lived in, their neighbors, and the once-lively streets.
