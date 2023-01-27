Western countries sending tanks to Ukraine will prolong war: Croatian president

The decision this week by the US, Germany, and other Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine will only make the war drag on for longer, according to Croatia’s president.





"This will only prolong the war. If the US and Russia can’t agree, which is not on the horizon, the war won’t end," said Zoran Milanovic on Thursday during a visit to a factory in the capital Zagreb.





Milanovic said that European Union member states will never take part in these issues.





"According to some, World War III has begun. I will keep out of this issue. As for the tanks, Russian tanks and US tanks can equally well burn," he said.





The US announced on Wednesday that it will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany, Spain, and Norway said they will also supply it with heavy Leopard 2 tanks.



