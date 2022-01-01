World
West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin
AA  Thursday 17:13, 05 May 2022
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
These actions do not contribute to early end to war, says spokesman

The Russian military is well aware of the West's intelligence collaboration and arms supplies to Ukraine, but these actions will not hinder special operations goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said such actions, along with arms supplies, "do not contribute to the quick completion of the special military operation."

At the same time, these actions cannot hinder achieving the goals, set before the Russian troops entered Ukraine, he said.

"Our military is well aware that the United States, Great Britain, (and) NATO members constantly transmit intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces. This is well known.

"Together with the arms shipments that these same countries and the North Atlantic Alliance are sending to Ukraine, these are actions that do not contribute to the rapid completion of the operation. But at the same time (such actions) are not capable of preventing the achievement of the set goals during a special military operation," he said.

At least 3,280 civilians have been killed and 3,451 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency show.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Kremlin
#Ukraine
#Dmitry Peskov
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers condemn use of violence against Ukrainian women as 'weapon of war'

yeniSafak

$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference

yeniSafak

Young Pakistani climber scales world’s third-highest peak

yeniSafak

Ukrainian blogger accused of treason for pro-Kremlin propaganda detained in Spain

yeniSafak

Racism, discrimination by authorities a serious problem in Germany: Study

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.