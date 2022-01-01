White House condemns Trump's anti-Semitic comments

Former US President Donald Trump
The White House sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump on Monday for making comments that targeted Jewish Americans, claiming they fit into a long line of similar remarks from the ex-commander-in-chief.
"Donald Trump's comments were anti-Semitic, as you all know, and insulting, both to Jews and to our Israeli allies. But let's be clear. for years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and anti-Semitic figures," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
"Just like we called out our Democratic friends and colleagues last week... we will condemn and call this out as well. So we need to root out anti-Semitism everywhere it rears its ugly head," she added.
The remarks come after Trump claimed Sunday that Jewish Americans were not supportive enough of him and his policies toward Israel, warning them to “get their act together.”
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."
“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story -- Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!” he added. “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -- Before it is too late!”
In 2021, speaking to the US news website Axios, Trump criticized the fact that around 75% of Jewish voters in the US voted for his rival Joe Biden during the November 2020 presidential election.
