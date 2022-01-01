Winter will halt but not end Russia-Ukraine war: Former French president

"Will (Vladimir) Putin want to get out of his international isolation or will he do something else on the contrary?" he asked. "I expected an attempt, either directly or indirectly, after the first Ukraine war in 2014. That is, to place Ukraine under Russian domination. The war, which is supposed to span a few weeks, will instead endure several months. Because even the fundamentals have not been established in order for a discussion to begin. It will take a long time to get going.”