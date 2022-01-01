World champions from Pak-Turk Maarif International!

This year two students from Pak-Turk Maarif Int’l Schools & Colleges, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Girls Campus, Karachi got the golden opportunity to represent Pakistan on this global platform. They were selected as the finalist in this competition to attend ISEF – REGENERON 2022 which is held in Atlanta, USA. This Science Fair is composed of three rounds – One is the regional round, which was held in Karachi, Sindh. The second round is the national round, which was held in Lahore and, Final round was in Atlanta, USA.