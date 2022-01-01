World extends condolences over deadly coal mine blast in Türkiye

File photo
Türkiye received messages of condolence from around the world on Saturday over a coal mine blast that killed 40 people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in the northern Bartin province.
According to a written statement from Kremlin, Putin said: "Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident that took place in the mining pit in Bartin.”
Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.
Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message of condolences for those who lost their lives due to the mine explosion in Türkiye.
"I learned with deep sadness the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartin. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a condolence message to Erdogan for the mine explosion.
Aliyev conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and also wished healing for the wounded.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued a message of condolence for those who lost their lives in the mine explosion. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people. I wish the trapped people to be rescued as soon as possible,” Sharif added.
Oman Foreign Ministry said they shared Türkiye’s sadness due to the explosion.
Jordanian Foreign Ministry noted that Jordan is in solidarity with the Turkish nation and its people due to the explosion in Bartin.
Erdogan said on Twitter that the efforts launched right after the incident in Bartin are still underway with the participation of a large number of corporations and ministers in the actual field.
“The families and sons of our miner brothers and sisters we have lost are entrusted to us,” Erdogan said, adding: “Although we cannot compensate for the loss of life, and even if we cannot bring back our deceased brothers and sisters, we will not allow even the smallest victimization and take care of all these families.”
He underscored that Türkiye’s judicial authorities will investigate the incident from all aspects, and “will not leave even the slightest negligence unrequited.”
The US Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara stated that the mine blast in Bartin deeply saddened them: "We convey our condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery."
The Italian Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter: "We share the pain of the families of those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in Bartin. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and share the suffering of the Turkish people at this painful time.”
Charge d'affaires of the British Embassy in Ankara, Ajay Sharma, underscored that he feels deep sadness over the Bartin mine blast, and that he wishes patience to the families and relatives of the deceased miners while wishing speedy healing to the injured. He also expressed hope for a positive outcome from such an incident.
Vasyl Bodnar, the ambassador of Ukraine to Ankara, noted on Twitter that they learned with deep sadness the news of the mine explosion in Amasra, and stressed: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and those who lost their loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”
The French Embassy in the Turkish capital expressed deep sadness over the incident: "Condolences to the relatives of the miners who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Get well soon Bartin, get well soon Türkiye.”
In another Twitter post, the Greek Embassy in Ankara also said: "We convey our sincerest condolences from Greece to Türkiye for the painful work accident in Amasra.”
“We wish the rescue work to reach the best possible outcome. Our thoughts are with the families of the miners who lost their lives. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the embassy added.
World extends condolences over deadly coal mine blast in Türkiye
Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France
Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor