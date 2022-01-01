World's 6 billionth person concerned about future

File photo
Adnan Mevic, who was recorded as the 6 billionth person in the world, says he is concerned about his future.
As the population in the world reaches 8 billion, Mevic, who lives in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the number of young people in his country is dwindling.
"There will be no one left to pay their pensions. All the young people will be gone," the 23-year-old says.
Bosnia and Herzegovina has suffered the double blow of low fertility and high immigration.
Mevic has a master's degree in economics and is looking for a job. If he cannot find a job, he says, he will emigrate to the EU like many of his friends.
"I am known as the 6 billionth person in the world, but I do not have a document stating that I am the 6 billionth person. For this reason, I do not stand out, I am an ordinary person. I live, work and hang out with everyone. I also had some privileges because of this situation. I visited Turkey and spoke to the Interpol secretary general," says Mevic.
When Mevic was born, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan visited his mother, Fatima, and registered him as the 6 billionth person of the world.
Annan said the birth of Mevic symbolizes the rebirth of tolerance and a multi-religious atmosphere.
"Neither the terrible war nor the brutal siege of Sarajevo, or even the policy of inhumane ethnic cleansing, could prevent this and many other births in Bosnia and Herzegovina. I hope you will celebrate today's birth as if celebrating the rebirth of the 'tolerance and multi-religious atmosphere' that once characterized Sarajevo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This should be our common gift to the 6 billionth person on earth," said Annan.
Later at the age of 11, he had Mevic invited to meet his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid.
The United Nations announced on Nov. 15 that the world population has reached 8 billion. The population growth from 7 billion to 8 billion took 11 years.
According to a UN report, it is estimated that the world population will reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and about 10.4 billion in 2100.
While the rate of population growth in the world is slowing down, the population is expected to continue increasing until 2100.
Half of those who make up the new 1 billion are from Asia.
Vince Mabansag, who is the 8 billionth person in the world, was born today in Manila.
World's 6 billionth person concerned about future
Environmental activists throw oil at Gustav Klimt's painting
Long queues outside gas stations in France on last day of fuel discount
US condemns Russia’s recent missile attacks in Ukraine
Russia carried out 85 missile strikes across Ukraine, says Zelenskyy
China ready to work with South Korea for regional peace, stability