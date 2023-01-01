World's oldest person, French nun, dies at 118

The world's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, died at 118 on Monday in France’s southern Toulon city, local media reported.





Born as Lucile Randon in Ales, a city in southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904, Sister Andre was named the world's oldest person in 2022, after the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman, at 119, according to the daily Le Parisien.





In 2017, the nun became the oldest person in France, then Europe's oldest person in 2019.





"She died at 2 a.m. There is deep sadness but that is what she wanted, she wanted to join her beloved brother. For her, it is liberation," said David Tavella, in charge of communication at the establishment for elderly people, where Sister Andre was staying.



