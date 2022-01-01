File photo: Shehroze Kashif
A young Pakistani mountain climber on Thursday scaled the world’s third-largest peak “Kunchenjunga” in Nepal, becoming the youngest mountaineer of the world to climb the three tallest peaks on the planet.
Shehroze Kashif, 20, summited 8,586-meter (28,196 feet) peak to become the world’s youngest climber to scale the third tallest mountain, the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering organization, said in a statement.
Kashif, who has already scaled the world's two tallest mountains – Mt. Everest and K2 –, has now become the youngest Pakistani to scale five peaks higher than 8,000 meters.
In May last year, Kashif scaled Mt. Everest, making him the youngest climber to summit the top of the world.
Two months later in July, he scaled K2, again making him the youngest-ever Pakistani to climb the world's second tallest peak.
- 'Broad Boy'
Hailing from the northeastern city of Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistani to scale Mt. Everest. Among them, Samina Baig is the only woman climber to achieve the feat in 2013.
The son of a local businessman, Kashif started climbing at age of 11, gradually scaling peaks ranging from 3,000 meters to 8,000 meters before ascending Mt. Everest and K2.
In 2013, he scaled the 3,885-meter (12,746-foot) Makra Peak, situated in Pakistan's northwestern Mansehra district, while just 11 years old.
His 2019 expedition to the 8,047-meter (26,401-foot) Broad Peak, located in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, earned him the title "The Broad Boy."
