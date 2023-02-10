|
World

Young Syrian woman found alive 96 hours after earthquakes in southern Türkiye

26-year-old Fatma Karus rescued in Kahramanmaras, epicenter of the disaster

09:38 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

Rescue teams pulled a young Syrian woman alive from the rubble Friday, 96 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Fatma Karus, 26, was rescued in the Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of Monday's disaster.


She was then transferred to a nearby hospital.


Over 17,000 people were killed and 72,000 others injured in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.




*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz

#Syria
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
#Kahramanmaras
42 minutes ago
default-profile-img
Young Syrian woman found alive 96 hours after earthquakes in southern Türkiye
Azerbaijani man with decrepit car influences millions with volunteer work for Türkiye quake victims
Türkiye slams Mexican resolution on 1915 Armenian events
Countries pour assistance, aid to Türkiye following twin earthquakes that shakes region
US says it continues to stand by Türkiye after earthquake
Rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.