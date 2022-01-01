Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour: director

"Auxiliary buildings, transformers, boilers and tanks have been built on the territory of the Zangilan International Airport. This airport is one of the main facilities that contribute to the transformation of Karabakh into an important transport hub. This airport is also of strategic importance in terms of strengthening the Zangazur corridor with air transport infrastructure. The pace of the ongoing work brings the day when this territory will become an international transport and logistics center closer," Hasanov said.