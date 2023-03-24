Zebra escapes from zoo, roams around South Korea's capital for several hours

A two-year-old zebra escaped from a zoo in South Korea’s capital Thursday and roamed around the city for several hours before being captured, local authorities said.





The incident took place at Seoul Children's Grand Park just before 3 p.m. when the zebra broke a wooden deck in its enclosure before escaping.





No injuries or property damage were reported when the zebra, named Sero, was captured, Yonhap News reported.





The zebra was born in 2021 at the same zoo from where it escaped.



