|
World
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against 198 Russian cultural, media figures
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions, also encouraging EU and US officials to abide by them
9:51 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As the war in his country nears its 12th month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday signed a decree greenlighting sanctions on 198 Russian cultural and media figures.


The decree on the website of the Ukrainian Presidential Office says proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) introduced sanctions on 198 cultural and media figures in Russia and will be implemented for a period of 10 years.


“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the SBU and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),” the decree said.


The decree also instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to inform “competent authorities of the EU, the US, and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.”


Last week, Zelenskyy approved similar sanctions against 119 Russian artists and figures.​​​​​​​


Since the war began last February, Russian cultural figures, entertainers, and others have come under fire if they declined to take a public stance against the war.

#Ukraine
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#Russia
#sanctions
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against 198 Russian cultural, media figures
World Economic Forum's annual meeting kicks off in Davos
Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev
Dozens of patients die in French emergency units for want of timely treatment
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.