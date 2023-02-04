|
World

Zelenskyy calls Ukraine-EU summit 'powerful symbol'

Ukrainian president says he 'will not lose a single day' to start EU membership talks

09:50 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday the Ukraine-EU summit is "a powerful symbol" and that the country will do whatever it takes to "strengthen our partnership and integration."


"Our goal is absolutely clear: to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We will not lose a single day in our work to bring Ukraine and the EU closer together," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.


Ukraine and the EU discussed at the summit on Friday prospects of Kyiv's accession to the union, settlement of the war in Ukraine, and food security.


Speaking at a news conference following the summit, Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of surrendering in Bakhmut.


"No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can," he said.


Zelenskyy said "Ukraine is the whole Europe" and Russia will not be able to break it.


In a statement ahead of the summit, the EU said this is the first such summit since Ukraine was granted the status of a candidate country for membership in the community.

#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#Ukraine
#EU
#summit
15 saat önce
default-profile-img
Zelenskyy calls Ukraine-EU summit 'powerful symbol'
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.