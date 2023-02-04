Zelenskyy calls Ukraine-EU summit 'powerful symbol'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday the Ukraine-EU summit is "a powerful symbol" and that the country will do whatever it takes to "strengthen our partnership and integration."





"Our goal is absolutely clear: to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We will not lose a single day in our work to bring Ukraine and the EU closer together," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.





Ukraine and the EU discussed at the summit on Friday prospects of Kyiv's accession to the union, settlement of the war in Ukraine, and food security.





Speaking at a news conference following the summit, Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of surrendering in Bakhmut.





"No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can," he said.





Zelenskyy said "Ukraine is the whole Europe" and Russia will not be able to break it.



