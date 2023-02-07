Zelenskyy extends condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

|
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Monday's deadly earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.
In a phone call with Erdogan, Zelenskyy expressed sympathy for those who lost their lives in the quakes, and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.
At least 3,549 people have been killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday morning. Nine hours later, another 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in the nearby Elbistan district.
The provinces of Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, and neighboring countries Lebanon and Syria were also affected.