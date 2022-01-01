World
Zelenskyy hopes to host Eurovision in Mariupol 'one day'
AA  Monday 09:19, 16 May 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks winning Ukrainian band, European voters in Eurovision victory

Ukraine, the winner of this year's Eurovision song contest, hopes to host the event in the city of Mariupol, one day, the country's president said Sunday.

Ukraine triumphed at the 66th edition of the Eurovision song contest, held in Italy, winning the competition for the third time in its history, as the UK and Spain finished second and third, respectively.

Boosted by a wave of support from the European public, who voted via phone, the song "Stefania" performed by the Kalush Orchestra, won the contest amid stiff competition from the UK, Spain, and Sweden.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe -- not the last," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt," he said, thanking the Ukrainian band and European voters.

"I am sure that our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off."

After the winning band's performance, its lead singer, Oleh Psiuk, shouted from the stage: "Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now."

In a video released before the much-awaited event, Zelensky said he believed the Kalush Orchestra could win, calling for Europe to support the Ukrainian song at the Eurovision contest.

Ukraine had already won Eurovision in 2004 with "Wild Dances" by Ruslana, and in 2016 with "1944" by Jamala, becoming the first Eastern European nation to win the contest twice.

The country was one of the favorites since the start of the 2022 edition after Russian troops invaded the country on Feb. 24.

The day after the invasion, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which owns the rights to Eurovision, announced that Russia would be banned from this year's edition.

The winning song, which mixes rap with elements of Ukrainian folk music, was originally written to honor the mother of the band's frontman and has been re-dedicated to all mothers in Ukraine, with parts of the lyrics recalling the conflict that has left the country devastated.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Eurovision
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#Russia-Ukraine war
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Zelenskyy hopes to host Eurovision in Mariupol 'one day'

yeniSafak

Sweden to formally apply for NATO membership, says premier

yeniSafak

Pakistan, China vow to enhance economic cooperation

yeniSafak

Sweden, Finland turned back most of Turkey's requests for terrorist extraditions over last five years

yeniSafak

The odyssey of European bee-eaters in Turkey's Edirne

yeniSafak

Global post-pandemic fiscal recovery slowing: Fitch

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.