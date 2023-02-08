|
World

Zelenskyy meets British premier in London

Zelenskyy also expected to deliver speech at parliament, to visit Ukrainian troops training in UK

13:46 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.


At Stansted Airport, Sunak welcomed Zelenskyy who is visiting the UK for the first time since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine last February.


Then the two leaders arrived at Downing Street for talks.


The Ukrainian president is also expected to address the British parliament and will visit Ukrainian troops that are training in the country.


King Charles will hold an audience with Zelenskyy as well, Buckingham Palace said.


Meanwhile, the UK announced new sanctions on Russia, targeting six entities and eight individuals, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

#Ukraine
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#UK
#parliament
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
Zelenskyy meets British premier in London
Rescue teams pull 5-year-old girl alive from rubble 58 hours after quake in southern Türkiye
German chancellor pledges solidarity with Türkiye after devastating earthquakes
Türkiye suffered 'worst' inland shallow earthquake in 21st century: Seismologist
Azerbaijani president visits Turkish Embassy in Baku, offers condolences
'Can't believe I got out alive': Norwegian footballer who survived Türkiye quakes recounts escape
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.