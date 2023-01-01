|
World

Zelenskyy repeats call for more support against Russia

‘Help us to end this war faster,’ says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

11:10 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a screen as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting via video link at the Congress Centre in Davos January 18, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his call on Wednesday for more support to fight Russia.


Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) and urged world leaders to make faster decisions to counter Russia’s war and support Kyiv with heavy weaponry.


He noted that the world remained hesitant when Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 and when it attempted to invade his country last February.


“The world must not hesitate today and ever,” he said.


Referring to the matter of air-defense systems for Kyiv, Zelensky remarked: "The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks.”


“The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia's attacks on security and peace in other countries.”


"We didn't start this war but we have to finish it," he said.


"Help us to end this war faster."

