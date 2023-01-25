|
World

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening criminal liability of military staff

Law creates stricter punishments for disobedience in military and desertion, in addition to increasing sentences and fines for violations

15:25 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law envisioning the strengthening of the criminal liability of military personnel for desertion or for the failure to comply with orders.


The law, signed on Tuesday, created stricter punishments for disobedience in the military and desertion, while also prohibiting Ukrainian courts from reducing or lessening any punishments given.


It also increased sentences and fines for violations, in addition to introducing the conduct of inspections to servicemen for intoxication and use of drugs that can reduce attention and reaction speeds.


Last month, the Ukrainian army's commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, called for stricter liability for acts such as desertion, disobedience to orders, and absence without leave.


Zaluzhnyi said in a video message that he sees it unfair if loopholes in legislation do not ensure compliance, as those that disobey orders could pay a fine of up to 10% of their pay or go on probation.


“Moreover – and this is key – it is other servicemen who are forced to cover the exposed areas of the front line, which leads to higher losses of personnel, territories, and civilians," he said, adding that they often have to regain positions lost through assaults and at "a very high cost."


“It must not be like that," he further noted.​​​​​​​

#Ukraine
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#military staff
#Valerii Zaluzhnyi
10 saat önce
default-profile-img
Zelenskyy signs law strengthening criminal liability of military staff
Six European countries give green light to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks
Disinformation 'virus threatens all humanity,' says Turkish official
Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise
Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.