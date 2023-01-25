Zelenskyy signs law strengthening criminal liability of military staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law envisioning the strengthening of the criminal liability of military personnel for desertion or for the failure to comply with orders.





The law, signed on Tuesday, created stricter punishments for disobedience in the military and desertion, while also prohibiting Ukrainian courts from reducing or lessening any punishments given.





It also increased sentences and fines for violations, in addition to introducing the conduct of inspections to servicemen for intoxication and use of drugs that can reduce attention and reaction speeds.





Last month, the Ukrainian army's commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, called for stricter liability for acts such as desertion, disobedience to orders, and absence without leave.





Zaluzhnyi said in a video message that he sees it unfair if loopholes in legislation do not ensure compliance, as those that disobey orders could pay a fine of up to 10% of their pay or go on probation.





“Moreover – and this is key – it is other servicemen who are forced to cover the exposed areas of the front line, which leads to higher losses of personnel, territories, and civilians," he said, adding that they often have to regain positions lost through assaults and at "a very high cost."



