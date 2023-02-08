Zelenskyy to visit UK, address parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the UK on Wednesday and meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.





Zelenskyy is also expected to deliver a speech to the British parliament, the BBC reported, citing Downing Street.





The Ukrainian leader's visit will be his first trip to the UK since the beginning of Moscow's war on Kyiv last February.





He visited the US last December and met Polish President Andrzej Duda for talks on his return home.





King Charles will hold an audience with Zelenskyy as well, Buckingham Palace said.





It is also expected that the UK will announce new sanctions on Russia during Zelenskyy's visit.



