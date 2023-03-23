|
Zelenskyy visits Ukraine's Kherson region

Ukrainian president holds coordination meeting on situation in southern region

16:57 - 23/03/2023 Thursday
A day after touring the frontline city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited Ukraine's Kherson region.


In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he discussed providing electricity to settlements in the southern region from where Russian troops withdrew late last year.


"We considered the restoration of electricity supply ... We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector! I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people," he said.


The Ukrainian leader also held a coordination meeting on the situation in the region. "Current security situation, reconstruction of damaged infrastructure of the region, demining of de-occupied territories, restoration of power grids – we keep all these important issues under control," he said.

