Zelenskyy visits Ukraine's Kherson region

A day after touring the frontline city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited Ukraine's Kherson region.





In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he discussed providing electricity to settlements in the southern region from where Russian troops withdrew late last year.





"We considered the restoration of electricity supply ... We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector! I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people," he said.



