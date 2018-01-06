SÜPER LİG

Premier Lig hesabından Cenk Tosun mesajı

Everton Kulübü'nün Cenk Tosun'un transferini açıklamasının ardından Premier Lig'in resmi hesabından özel bir video yayınlanarak milli futbolcuya "Hoş geldin" denildi.

Everton milli golcü Cenk Tosun'u kadrosuna kattı.

Beşiktaş'ın milli futbolcusu Cenk Tosun, Everton'la 4.5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı.

Resmi açıklamanın ardından Premier Lig'in sosyal medya hesabından Cenk Tosun için özel bir video yayınlandı.

Premier Lig'de forma giyen Türk futbolcular, Muzzy İzzet, Tugay Kerimoğlu, Colin Kazım ve Tuncay Şanlı'nın attığı gollere yer verilen videoda Cenk Tosun'a "Hoş geldin" denildi.

