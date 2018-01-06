Premier Lig hesabından Cenk Tosun mesajı

Beşiktaş'ın milli futbolcusu Cenk Tosun, Everton'la 4.5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı.
Resmi açıklamanın ardından Premier Lig'in sosyal medya hesabından Cenk Tosun için özel bir video yayınlandı.
Premier Lig'de forma giyen Türk futbolcular, Muzzy İzzet, Tugay Kerimoğlu, Colin Kazım ve Tuncay Şanlı'nın attığı gollere yer verilen videoda Cenk Tosun'a "Hoş geldin" denildi.
Welcome to the #PL, @CenkTosun_! 👋
🇹🇷 You're following in the footsteps of some outstanding Turkish talents... #WelcomeCenk @Everton pic.twitter.com/dVsB6jTmN4
