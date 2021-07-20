Teknoloji ABDli astronot İstanbulun uzaydan çekilmiş görüntülerini paylaştı
BİLİM

ABD'li astronot İstanbul'un uzaydan çekilmiş görüntülerini paylaştı

NASA astronotu Shane Kimbrough, İstanbul Boğazı ve Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu çevresinin Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'ndan çekilmiş görüntülerini paylaştı. Kimbrough, paylaşımına "İstanbul, Türkiye uzaydan harika görünüyor" notunu düştü.

Haber Merkezi Diğer
ABDli astronot İstanbulun uzaydan çekilmiş görüntülerini paylaştı
Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'ndan İstanbul

Sık sık Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'nda (UUİ) çektiği fotoğrafları paylaşan Birleşik Devletler ordusu subayı ve NASA astronotu Shane Kimbrough, bu sefer İstanbul'a yer verdi.

Sosyal medya hesabından paylaşımda bulunan Kimbrough, "İstanbul, Türkiye uzaydan harika görünüyor" notuyla İstanbul Boğazı ve Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu çevresinin görüntülerini paylaştı.

Kimbrough, paylaşımında Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu hakkında da bilgi verdi. Ülkenin en büyük stadyumunun burası olduğunu, adının "Türkiye Cumhuriyeti'nin kurucusu ve ilk cumhurbaşkanı Mustafa Kemal Atatürk'ten" geldiğini yazdı.

İstanbul'un gecesi uzaydan görüntülendi
TEKNOLOJİ
İstanbul'un gecesi uzaydan görüntülendi
Abone Ol Google News
İnanılmaz koleksiyon

İnanılmaz koleksiyon

​70 ülkede izini sürdü dünyanın dört bir yanından ziyaretçi ağırlıyor.
Aksada bayram namazı

Aksa'da bayram namazı

Binlerce Müslüman Mescid-i Aksa'ya akın etti.
Beş günde 39 terörist

​Saldırı hazırlığındayken etkisiz hale getirildiler.

Barış ve Özgürlük Kutlamaları töreninde konuşuyor.

Sağlık Bakanı Koca sosyal medyadan aşı olanlara seslendi.

​Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Kıbrıs'ta bayram mesajı.

​Antalya'da kaybolan iki yaşındaki Ecrin'in cansız bedeni bulundu.

​'Hudut Kartalları' bayramda da sınır nöbetinde.

Bağdat'taki patlamada çok sayıda kişi hayatını kaybetti.
Boğa firarda

Boğa firarda

Sahibinin elinden kaçtı kafeteryaya daldı.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.