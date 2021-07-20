ABD'li astronot İstanbul'un uzaydan çekilmiş görüntülerini paylaştı

Sık sık Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'nda (UUİ) çektiği fotoğrafları paylaşan Birleşik Devletler ordusu subayı ve NASA astronotu Shane Kimbrough, bu sefer İstanbul'a yer verdi.

Sosyal medya hesabından paylaşımda bulunan Kimbrough, "İstanbul, Türkiye uzaydan harika görünüyor" notuyla İstanbul Boğazı ve Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu çevresinin görüntülerini paylaştı.

Kimbrough, paylaşımında Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu hakkında da bilgi verdi. Ülkenin en büyük stadyumunun burası olduğunu, adının "Türkiye Cumhuriyeti'nin kurucusu ve ilk cumhurbaşkanı Mustafa Kemal Atatürk'ten" geldiğini yazdı.

Istanbul, Turkey is looking great from space! In the second photo, you can see the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the largest-capacity stadium in the country. The stadium is named after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey.