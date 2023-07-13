|
News

Finland apologizes to Türkiye for finance minister’s ‘improper remarks’

‘Finland appreciates our relationship with Türkiye bilaterally and as an ally,’ says country's foreign minister

10:09 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
AA
File Photo
File Photo

Finland apologized to Türkiye on Wednesday for “improper remarks” made by Finance Minister Riikka Purra 15 years ago.

In a post on Twitter referring to her meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania and last week in Brussels, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen “also conveyed our government‘s apology for the improper remarks made years ago by a member of our new government.”

Noting that these remarks do not represent the country’s values, she said “Finland appreciates our relationship with Türkiye bilaterally and as an ally.”

Recently, racist and anti-Turkish comments made in 2008 by Purra on social media came to light.

Purra then said she was sorry for the harm and offense they had caused.

#Finland
#Hakan Fidan
#improper remarks
#Riikka Purra
#Türkiye
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Galatasaray's Akturkoglu wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote