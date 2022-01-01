Lena Hellblom Sjogren, author of the book Barnets Ratt Till Familjeliv (The Child’s Right to Family Life), argues that the Swedish system is not fair to the child because “the child’s rights -- the human rights and legal rights and the child’s needs -- are violated, and if you don’t have a very sound investigation that the child needs to be protected, then you can take that last step to move away a child from his or her family, but not before that.”