ABD basını: Polis Gülen'in evinde bir olayı soruşturuyor

ABD basını: Polis Gülen'in evinde bir olayı soruşturuyor

ABD basını, Pensilvanya Eyalet Polisi'nin FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in evinde meydana gelen bir olayı soruşturduğunu bildirdi.

ABD'deki gazeteciler, FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in evinin önüne bulunan polisleri görüntüledi.
Pensilvanya yerel basınında çalışan gazetecilerin, Twitter'da paylaştığı görüntülerde, FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in yaşadığı evin girişini polis arabalarının çevirdiği ve helikopterlerin gezdiği görülüyor.

BBC Türkçe'nin haberine göre, Pensilvanya'daki gazeteciler olaya ilişkin "Komşular, kendilerine evden çıkmamalarının söylendiğini ve (polisin) silah taşıyan, siyah kıyafetli bir adamı aradığını söyledi" dedi.

​ABD polisinin, FETÖ elebaşının evindeki bir olayı soruşturduğu belirtiliyor.
