​ABD basını: Polis Gülen'in evinde bir olayı soruşturuyor

Pensilvanya yerel basınında çalışan gazetecilerin, Twitter'da paylaştığı görüntülerde, FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in yaşadığı evin girişini polis arabalarının çevirdiği ve helikopterlerin gezdiği görülüyor.

PSP confirm they are “investigating an incident” at Fethullah Gulen’s compound in Saylorsburg. He is one of Turkey’s most-wanted clerics who lives in Monroe Co. @wbrewyou pic.twitter.com/uEtECdmoGW — Brianna Strunk (@bstrunknews) 3 Ekim 2018

BBC Türkçe'nin haberine göre, Pensilvanya'daki gazeteciler olaya ilişkin "Komşular, kendilerine evden çıkmamalarının söylendiğini ve (polisin) silah taşıyan, siyah kıyafetli bir adamı aradığını söyledi" dedi.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence setting up a perimeter around the Turkish compound on Mt. Eaton Road. Neighbors were told to stay inside and tell us they’re searching for a man dressed in black carrying a gun. @brcnews13 pic.twitter.com/pwpk43uj4z — Nicole Walters (@imnicolewalters) 3 Ekim 2018

