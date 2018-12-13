ABD ile Meksika duvar konusunda anlaştı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Meksika ile anlaşmayı vardıklarını duyurdu.

Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, "Sık sık eninde sonunda Meksika'nın duvar için ödeme yapacağını söyledim. Bu asla değişmedi. Meksika (ve Kanada) ile yeni anlaşmamız, ABD-Meksika-Kanada Anlaşması, oldukça masraflı ve ABD karşıtı eski Kuzey Amerika Serbest Ticaret Anlaşması'ndan çok daha iyi. Tasarruf ettiğimiz para sayesinde Meksika duvar için ödeme yapıyor" ifadelerini kullandı.