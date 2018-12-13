Dünya ABD ile Meksika duvar konusunda anlaştı
ABD ile Meksika duvar konusunda anlaştı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Meksika ile duvar konusunda anlaşmayı vardıklarını duyurdu.

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Meksika ile anlaşmayı vardıklarını duyurdu.

Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, "Sık sık eninde sonunda Meksika'nın duvar için ödeme yapacağını söyledim. Bu asla değişmedi. Meksika (ve Kanada) ile yeni anlaşmamız, ABD-Meksika-Kanada Anlaşması, oldukça masraflı ve ABD karşıtı eski Kuzey Amerika Serbest Ticaret Anlaşması'ndan çok daha iyi. Tasarruf ettiğimiz para sayesinde Meksika duvar için ödeme yapıyor" ifadelerini kullandı.

PKK'lılar kazdıkları tünelin altında kaldı

Suriye'de tünel çöktü: Çok sayıda PKK'lı terörist öldü.
Her şey 2 dakikalık gecikmede gizli

Ankara'daki tren kazasının detayları netleşiyor.
Adliyedebomba alarmı

​Büyükçekmece'deki ihbar asılsız çıktı.

Erdoğan, ikinci 100 günlük eylem planını açıkladı.
İlk resmi teklif

Resmi açıklama geldi: ''Robben'le görüşüyoruz''
Faizi sabit tuttu

Merkez Bankası, politika faizi kararını açıkladı.
3 kişi gözaltında

​Ankara'daki tren kazasıyla ilgili soruşturma sürüyor.
Ankara'da hızlı tren kazası: 9 ölü

YHT kılavuz lokomotifle çarpıştı, iki vagon devrildi.
Hepsini yanlışlıkla sattık

Volkswagen: 12 yıl boyunca fark etmemişiz.
İnsan eti yemekten bıktım

​Ceset dolu torbayla gidip polise itiraf etti.
Rahipler de ikiye bölündü

Ayinde, 'Rusya'dan ayrılalım mı' kavgası çıktı.
Türkiye dünyaya silah satıyor

Amerika'dan Uzak Doğu'ya uzanan pazarda Türkiye de yerini aldı.
Görülmemiş düşüş

Bir zamanlar 2 milyon TL'ye çıkan taksi plakaları değer kaybetmeye devam ediyor.
Masadaki iki rakam

​Asgari ücrette ikinci toplantı bugün yapılıyor.
Beklenen ayrılık

​Fenerbahçe, Cocu ile sözleşmesini resmen feshetti.
Akıl almaz ihmal: Azotla uyuttular

​5 yaşındaki Ege yaşam mücadelesi veriyor, ailesiyse suçluların hesap vermesini bekliyor.
Uyuyakalan pilot havaalanını kaçırdı

Kilometrelerce yol gittikten sonra fark etti.

