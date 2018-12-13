ABD ile Meksika duvar konusunda anlaştı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Meksika ile anlaşmayı vardıklarını duyurdu.
Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, "Sık sık eninde sonunda Meksika'nın duvar için ödeme yapacağını söyledim. Bu asla değişmedi. Meksika (ve Kanada) ile yeni anlaşmamız, ABD-Meksika-Kanada Anlaşması, oldukça masraflı ve ABD karşıtı eski Kuzey Amerika Serbest Ticaret Anlaşması'ndan çok daha iyi. Tasarruf ettiğimiz para sayesinde Meksika duvar için ödeme yapıyor" ifadelerini kullandı.
I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!
