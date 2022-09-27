BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres Emine Erdoğan'a 'sıfır atık' çabaları için teşekkür etti

BM'nin resmi sosyal medya hesabından yapılan açıklamada, Genel Sekreter Guterres'in New York'ta yapılan toplantıda Emine Erdoğan'a sıfır atık inisiyatiflerinin desteklenmesini istediği ve bu konuda gösterdiği çabalar dolayısıyla şükranlarını sunduğu belirtildi. Guterres'in sorumlu bir atık üretimi ve tüketiminin küresel hedeflerin başarılması için kilit öneme sahip olduğunu dile getirdiği vurgulandı.

In a meeting with @EmineErdogan, the First Lady of Türkiye, @antonioguterres thanked her for her efforts and advocacy in support of zero-waste initiatives.



A responsible waste production and consumption is key to the achievement of the #GlobalGoals.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/CpQXX7svBR REKLAM September 26, 2022

Emine Erdoğan da sosyal medya hesabından cevaben yaptığı paylaşımda, kısa bir süre içinde 20’den fazla lider eşi, bakanlar ve uluslararası örgütlerin temsilcilerinin, BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres ile başlattıkları "Sıfır Atığa Küresel Taahhüt"e imza attığını belirtti. Emine Erdoğan, "Birlikte, ortak bir çabayla küresel sıfır atık hedefini başaracağız." mesajını paylaştı.

In a short span of time, over 20 First Ladies, ministers, and representatives of international organisations have signed "The Global Commitment to Zero Waste” which we initiated with @antonioguterres.



Together, through a joint effort, we will achieve the global #ZeroWaste goal. https://t.co/uxViM440jM REKLAM September 27, 2022

