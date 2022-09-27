Dünya BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres Emine Erdoğana sıfır atık çabaları için teşekkür etti
AVRUPA

BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres Emine Erdoğan'a 'sıfır atık' çabaları için teşekkür etti

Birleşmiş Milletler Genel Sekreteri Antonio Guterres, sıfır atık konusunda gösterdiği çabalar dolayısıyla Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın eşi Emine Erdoğan'a teşekkür etti.

Haber Merkezi AA
BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres ve Emine Erdoğan

BM'nin resmi sosyal medya hesabından yapılan açıklamada, Genel Sekreter Guterres'in New York'ta yapılan toplantıda Emine Erdoğan'a sıfır atık inisiyatiflerinin desteklenmesini istediği ve bu konuda gösterdiği çabalar dolayısıyla şükranlarını sunduğu belirtildi. Guterres'in sorumlu bir atık üretimi ve tüketiminin küresel hedeflerin başarılması için kilit öneme sahip olduğunu dile getirdiği vurgulandı.

Emine Erdoğan da sosyal medya hesabından cevaben yaptığı paylaşımda, kısa bir süre içinde 20’den fazla lider eşi, bakanlar ve uluslararası örgütlerin temsilcilerinin, BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres ile başlattıkları "Sıfır Atığa Küresel Taahhüt"e imza attığını belirtti. Emine Erdoğan, "Birlikte, ortak bir çabayla küresel sıfır atık hedefini başaracağız." mesajını paylaştı.

