iPhone fiyatlarına ne kadar zam geldi? Güncel iPhone 11,12,13 Macbook, iPad ve Apple Watch fiyatları

iPhone zamlı fiyatları merak ediliyor. Apple, 26 Kasım'ın ardından 22 gün sonra bir kez daha zam kararı aldı. Döviz kurlarında medyana gelen dalgalanmaların ardından iPhone, MacBook ve Apple marka ürünlere yeni bir zam daha geldi. Apple ürünleri zamlı fiyatlarıyla satışa sunuldu. İşte iPhone ürünleri yeni fiyat listesi...
IPHONE FİYATLARI NE KADAR OLDU?
Apple ürünlerine gelen son zammın ardından iPhone fiyat listesi şöyle:
IPHONE SE
iPhone SE 64 GB: 10.499 TL
iPhone SE 128 GB: 11.499 TL
IPHONE 11
iPhone 11 64 GB: 13.999 TL
iPhone 11 128 GB: 14.999 TL
IPHONE 12 MINI
iPhone 12 mini 64 GB: 17.999 TL
iPhone 12 mini 128 GB: 18.999 TL
iPhone 12 mini 256 GB: 20.999 TL
IPHONE 12
iPhone 12 64 GB: 19.499 TL
iPhone 12 128 GB: 20.499 TL
iPhone 12 256 GB: 22.499 TL
IPHONE 13 MINI
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: 19.999 TL
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: 21.999 TL
iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: 25.999 TL
IPHONE 13
iPhone 13 128 GB: 21.499 TL
iPhone 13 256 GB: 23.499 TL
iPhone 13 512 GB: 27.499 TL
IPHONE 13 PRO
iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 28.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 30.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: 34.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: 38.999 TL
IPHONE 13 PRO MAX
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 31.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: 33.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: 37.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: 41.999 TL