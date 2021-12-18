Özgün iPhone fiyatlarına ne kadar zam geldi? Güncel iPhone 11,12,13 Macbook, iPad ve Apple Watch fiyatları
iPhone'lara zam mı geldi? sorusu merak kazandı. iPhone fiyatlarında artış yaşandı. iPhone cihazlarına yapılan zam gündem oldu. Vatandaşlar "iPhone fiyatları ne kadar oldu? iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Macbook, iPad, Apple Watch fiyatları ne kadar oldu?" sorularının yanıtını araştırmaya başladı. İşte yapılan som zam ile güncel iPhone ürünleri fiyatları haberimizde..

Haber Merkezi
iPhone zamlı fiyatları merak ediliyor. Apple, 26 Kasım'ın ardından 22 gün sonra bir kez daha zam kararı aldı. Döviz kurlarında medyana gelen dalgalanmaların ardından iPhone, MacBook ve Apple marka ürünlere yeni bir zam daha geldi. Apple ürünleri zamlı fiyatlarıyla satışa sunuldu. İşte iPhone ürünleri yeni fiyat listesi...

IPHONE FİYATLARI NE KADAR OLDU?

Apple ürünlerine gelen son zammın ardından iPhone fiyat listesi şöyle:

IPHONE SE

iPhone SE 64 GB: 10.499 TL

iPhone SE 128 GB: 11.499 TL

IPHONE 11

iPhone 11 64 GB: 13.999 TL

iPhone 11 128 GB: 14.999 TL

IPHONE 12 MINI

iPhone 12 mini 64 GB: 17.999 TL

iPhone 12 mini 128 GB: 18.999 TL

iPhone 12 mini 256 GB: 20.999 TL

IPHONE 12

iPhone 12 64 GB: 19.499 TL

iPhone 12 128 GB: 20.499 TL

iPhone 12 256 GB: 22.499 TL

IPHONE 13 MINI

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: 19.999 TL

iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: 21.999 TL

iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: 25.999 TL

IPHONE 13

iPhone 13 128 GB: 21.499 TL

iPhone 13 256 GB: 23.499 TL

iPhone 13 512 GB: 27.499 TL

IPHONE 13 PRO

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 28.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 30.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: 34.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: 38.999 TL

IPHONE 13 PRO MAX

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 31.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: 33.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: 37.999 TL

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: 41.999 TL

