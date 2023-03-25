|
Luke Kennard Tarihe Geçti: Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets’e 37 sayı fark attı

NBA’de Memphis Grizzlies ile Houston Rockets karşı karşıya geldi. Grizzlies, Rockets karşısında baştan sona önde götürdüğü maçı 151-114 gibi çok farklı bir skorla kazandı. Luke Kennard 10 üçlükle Grizzlies tarihinin bir maçta en çok üçlük atan ismi olarak da tarihe geçti. Houston Rockets’de 25 dakika süre alan milli basketbolcu Alperen Şengün, 7 sayı, 5 ribaunt, 2 asistle mücadeleyi tamamladı. Memphis Grizzlies 151-114 Houston Rockets maç özetine haberimizden ulaşabilirsiniz.

12:50 . 25/03/2023 Cumartesi
Yeni Şafak
Memphis Grizzlies 151-114 Houston Rockets

NBA’de Memphis Grizzlies'ın evinde Houston Rockets'ı 151-114 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla Grizzlies 46. galibiyetini alırken Rockets ise 56. yenilgisini yaşadı.

MEMPHİS GRİZZLİES - HOUSTON ROCKETS MAÇ ÖZETİ



NBA’DE GÜNÜN DİĞER SONUÇLARI

Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers: 120-95

Washington Wizards-San Antonio Spurs: 136-124

Toronto Raptors-Detroit Pistons: 118-97

Memphis Grizzlies-Houston Rockets: 151-114

Dallas Mavericks-Charlotte Hornets: 109-117

Utah Jazz-Milwaukee Bucks: 116-144

Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers: 120-112

Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns: 135-127

Portland Trail Blazers-Chicago Bulls: 96-124

Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder: 116-111




