Memphis Grizzlies 151-114 Houston Rockets
NBA’de Memphis Grizzlies'ın evinde Houston Rockets'ı 151-114 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla Grizzlies 46. galibiyetini alırken Rockets ise 56. yenilgisini yaşadı.
MEMPHİS GRİZZLİES - HOUSTON ROCKETS MAÇ ÖZETİ
NBA’DE GÜNÜN DİĞER SONUÇLARI
Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers: 120-95
Washington Wizards-San Antonio Spurs: 136-124
Toronto Raptors-Detroit Pistons: 118-97
Memphis Grizzlies-Houston Rockets: 151-114
Dallas Mavericks-Charlotte Hornets: 109-117
Utah Jazz-Milwaukee Bucks: 116-144
Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers: 120-112
Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns: 135-127
Portland Trail Blazers-Chicago Bulls: 96-124
Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder: 116-111