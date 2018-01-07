Angry Birds'ten Cenk Tosun mesajı

Everton'ın forma sponsorlarından Agry Bidrs, Beşiktaş'tan transfer edilen Cenk Tosun için bir paylaşımda bulundu.

Ünlü mobil oyununda yer alan karaktere milli futbolcunun forması giydirilerek yapılan paylaşımda, "Everton ailesine hoş geldin Cenk, sen de artık bizden birisin" ifadeleri kullanıldı.