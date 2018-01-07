PREMİER LİG

Angry Birds'ten Cenk Tosun mesajı

Ünlü mobil oyunu Angry Birds kendine has bir şekilde Everton'a transfer olan Cenk Tosun için "Hoş geldin" mesajı yayınladı.

Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
Cenk Tosun Everton'la 4,5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı.

Everton'ın forma sponsorlarından Agry Bidrs, Beşiktaş'tan transfer edilen Cenk Tosun için bir paylaşımda bulundu.

Ünlü mobil oyununda yer alan karaktere milli futbolcunun forması giydirilerek yapılan paylaşımda, "Everton ailesine hoş geldin Cenk, sen de artık bizden birisin" ifadeleri kullanıldı.

