Hull Cityli taraftarlar Acun Ilıcalı'nın transferini yere göğe sığdıramıyor

Fenerbahçe'den ayrılarak Hull City'nin yolunu tutan Ozan Tufan yeni takımında gösterdiği performansla takdir topladı.

Uyum sorununu atlatan futbolcu, takımına skor katkısı vererek Hull Cityli taraftarların en sevdiği futbolculardan biri oldu.

Norwich City maçından 2-1 galip ayrılan Hull City'de 80 dakika süre olan Ozan Tufan yine beğenilirken Estupinan da attığı iki golle mücadelenin yıldızı oldu.

İşte Hull Cityli taraftarların Ozan Tufan ile ilgili yorumları;

"Watfordlular Ozan Tufan için çok yanıldı."

"Watfordlular Ozan Tufan için çok yanıldı."

I'd love to know which Ozan Tufan impersonator Watford fans were watching last year. They were so wrong about him. #hcafc

"Sanırım elimizde bir yıldız var."

I’m shocked how quickly @Ozan has got up to pace. He was everywhere today, classy and creative in possession and robust in defence. Quick across the ground and didn’t stop.



pic.twitter.com/7vz8bsexZa — Soley 🇹🇷 (@Soley1904) August 13, 2022

"Ozan Tufan, Kamil Grosicki gibi. Çok iyi yetenek."

"Ozan Tufan, Kamil Grosicki gibi. Çok iyi yetenek."

Ozan Tufan almost at Kamil Grosicki hero levels for me, he's proper won me over, what a talent, brilliant technique, superb 🖤🧡👊🏻 #theTigers

Hull Cityli taraftarlar Ozan Tufan için beste yaptılar...