Hull Cityli taraftarlar Acun Ilıcalı'nın transferini yere göğe sığdıramıyor

İngiltere Championship takımlarından Hull City'nin yaz transfer döneminde kadrosuna kattığı Ozan Tufan, yeni takımında dikkatleri üzerine çekmeyi başardı. İngiliz taraftarlar milli futbolcu için sosyal medyada yüzlerce mesaj paylaştı.

Haber Merkezi
Hull City, İngiltere Championship'te maç fazlasıyla lider durumda.

Fenerbahçe'den ayrılarak Hull City'nin yolunu tutan Ozan Tufan yeni takımında gösterdiği performansla takdir topladı.

Uyum sorununu atlatan futbolcu, takımına skor katkısı vererek Hull Cityli taraftarların en sevdiği futbolculardan biri oldu.

Norwich City maçından 2-1 galip ayrılan Hull City'de 80 dakika süre olan Ozan Tufan yine beğenilirken Estupinan da attığı iki golle mücadelenin yıldızı oldu.

İşte Hull Cityli taraftarların Ozan Tufan ile ilgili yorumları;

"Watfordlular Ozan Tufan için çok yanıldı."

"Sanırım elimizde bir yıldız var."

"Ozan Tufan, Kamil Grosicki gibi. Çok iyi yetenek."

Hull Cityli taraftarlar Ozan Tufan için beste yaptılar...
