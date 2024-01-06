TRENDYOL SÜPER LİG GÜNÜN MAÇ PROGRAMI 6 OCAK 2024
13:30 Çaykur Rizespor v Hatayspor
16:00 Başakşehir FK v Adana Demirspor
19:00 Samsunspor v Fatih Karagümrük
19:00 MKE Ankaragücü v Trabzonspor
İTALYA SERİE A GÜNÜN MAÇ PROGRAMI 6 OCAK 2024
14:30 Inter v Hellas Verona
17:00 Frosinone v Monza
20:00 Lecce v Cagliari
22:45 Sassuolo v Fiorentina
İNGİLTERE FA CUP 3. TUR 6 OCAK 2024
15:30 Coventry v Oxford United
15:30 Millwall v Leicester City
15:30 AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
15:30 Maidstone United v Stevenage
15:45 Sunderland v Newcastle United
18:00 Watford v Chesterfield
18:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
18:00 Hull City v Birmingham
18:00 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
18:00 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
18:00 Gillingham v Sheffield United
18:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
18:00 Southampton v Walsall
18:00 Newport County v Eastleigh
18:00 Norwich City v Bristol Rovers
20:30 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
20:30 Swansea City v Morecambe
20:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
20:30 Chelsea v Preston North End
İSPANYA KRAL KUPASI SON 32 TURU 6 OCAK 2024
18:00 Lugo v Atletico Madrid
19:00 Espanyol v Getafe
20:00 Elche v Girona
21:00 Huesca v Rayo Vallecano
22:00 Deportivo Alaves v Real Betis
23:30 Arandina v Real Madrid
FRANSA KUPASI SON 64 TURU
15:00 Fabregues v Trelissac
17:30 Olympique Ales v Paris FC
17:30 Lille v Golden Lion
17:30 Brest v Angers
17:30 Lyon-Duchere v Le Puy
17:30 Orleans Loiret v Nimes
17:30 Romorantin v Moulien
20:00 Amiens SC v Montpellier
20:00 Les Herbiers v Chateauroux
20:00 Sannois-St-Gratien v Bordeaux
20:00 Avoine OCC v RC Strasbourg
20:00 Sochaux v Lorient
20:00 Saint-Omer v Dunkerque
22:45 Nice v Auxerre