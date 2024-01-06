|
Özgün

GÜNÜN MAÇ PROGRAMI 6 OCAK 2024 | Süper Lig, Serie A, FA Cup, İspanya Kral Kupası ve Fransa Kupası...

‘Bugün hangi maçlar var?’ sorusu yeni yılın ilk haftasında 6 Ocak Cumartesi günü futbolseverler tarafından sorgulanıyor. Süper Lig’de bugün toplamda 4 maç oynanacak. Haftanın açılış maçında Çaykur Rizespor ve Hatayspor karşı karşıya gelecek. İtalya Serie A’da ise 4 maç oynanacak. Hakan Çalhanoğlu’lu Inter bugün evinde Hellas Verona’yı konuk edecek. İngiltere FA Cup’ta 3. tur maçları, İspanya Kral Kupası’nda son 32 turu maçları ve Fransa Kupası’nda son 64 turu maçları oynanacak. Tüm dünyadan liglerde günün maç programına haberimizden ulaşabilirsiniz.

’de 19. hafta heyecanı sürüyor. Devre arasının son haftasında bugün toplamda 4 maç oynanacak. Günün kapanış maçı MKE Ankaragücü ve Trabzonspor arasında olacak. Serie A 19. haftada lider Inter evinde Hellas Verona’yı konuk edecek. FA Cup, İspanya Kral Kupası ve Fransa Kupası’nda nefes kesecek maçlar futbol severleri bekliyor. 6 Ocak 2024 tüm liglerde maç programı haberimizde.

TRENDYOL SÜPER LİG GÜNÜN MAÇ PROGRAMI 6 OCAK 2024

13:30 Çaykur Rizespor v Hatayspor

16:00 Başakşehir FK v Adana Demirspor

19:00 Samsunspor v Fatih Karagümrük

19:00 MKE Ankaragücü v Trabzonspor

İTALYA SERİE A GÜNÜN MAÇ PROGRAMI 6 OCAK 2024

14:30 Inter v Hellas Verona

17:00 Frosinone v Monza

20:00 Lecce v Cagliari

22:45 Sassuolo v Fiorentina

İNGİLTERE FA CUP 3. TUR 6 OCAK 2024

15:30 Coventry v Oxford United

15:30 Millwall v Leicester City

15:30 AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

15:30 Maidstone United v Stevenage

15:45 Sunderland v Newcastle United

18:00 Watford v Chesterfield

18:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

18:00 Hull City v Birmingham

18:00 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

18:00 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

18:00 Gillingham v Sheffield United

18:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

18:00 Southampton v Walsall

18:00 Newport County v Eastleigh

18:00 Norwich City v Bristol Rovers

20:30 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

20:30 Swansea City v Morecambe

20:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

20:30 Chelsea v Preston North End

İSPANYA KRAL KUPASI SON 32 TURU 6 OCAK 2024

18:00 Lugo v Atletico Madrid

19:00 Espanyol v Getafe

20:00 Elche v Girona

21:00 Huesca v Rayo Vallecano

22:00 Deportivo Alaves v Real Betis

23:30 Arandina v Real Madrid

FRANSA KUPASI SON 64 TURU

15:00 Fabregues v Trelissac

17:30 Olympique Ales v Paris FC

17:30 Lille v Golden Lion

17:30 Brest v Angers

17:30 Lyon-Duchere v Le Puy

17:30 Orleans Loiret v Nimes

17:30 Romorantin v Moulien

20:00 Amiens SC v Montpellier

20:00 Les Herbiers v Chateauroux

20:00 Sannois-St-Gratien v Bordeaux

20:00 Avoine OCC v RC Strasbourg

20:00 Sochaux v Lorient

20:00 Saint-Omer v Dunkerque

22:45 Nice v Auxerre





