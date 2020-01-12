Dünya Donald Trumptan İran halkına Cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz
Donald Trump'tan İran halkına: Cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda İran halkına seslendi. Trump 'Uzun zamandır zorluk çeken cesur İranlılar:Başkanlığımın ilk gününden beri yanınızda oldum, yönetimim sizi desteklemeye devam edecek. Gösterileri yakından takip ediyoruz,cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz. İran'da barışçıl protestocuların katledilmesi veya internetin kapatılması söz konusu olamaz. Dünya izliyor.' dedi

Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Twitter hesabı üzerinden İran vatandaşlarına yönelik bir mesajı Farsça ve İngilizce olarak yayınladı.

Tahran'da rejim karşıtı gösteriler düzenleniyor.

Mesajını Farsça ve İngilizce paylaşan Trump,''Uzun zamandır zorluk çeken cesur İranlılar:Başkanlığımın ilk gününden beri yanınızda oldum, yönetimim sizi desteklemeye devam edecek. Gösterileri yakından takip ediyoruz,cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz. İran'da barışçıl protestocuların katledilmesi veya internetin kapatılması söz konusu olamaz. Dünya izliyor.'' ifadelerini kullandı.

​Donald Trump İranlı göstericilere Twitter'dan Farsça seslendi.
