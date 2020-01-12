Donald Trump'tan İran halkına: Cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Twitter hesabı üzerinden İran vatandaşlarına yönelik bir mesajı Farsça ve İngilizce olarak yayınladı.

Dünya izliyor, sizi katledemezler

Tahran'da rejim karşıtı gösteriler düzenleniyor.

Mesajını Farsça ve İngilizce paylaşan Trump,''Uzun zamandır zorluk çeken cesur İranlılar:Başkanlığımın ilk gününden beri yanınızda oldum, yönetimim sizi desteklemeye devam edecek. Gösterileri yakından takip ediyoruz,cesaretinizden ilham alıyoruz. İran'da barışçıl protestocuların katledilmesi veya internetin kapatılması söz konusu olamaz. Dünya izliyor.'' ifadelerini kullandı.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. REKLAM January 11, 2020

