Kırmızı düğmenin sırrı: Biden hemen kaldırdı

ABD'nin yeni başkanı Joe Biden önceki gün göreve başladı. Göreve gelir gelmez Donald Trump'ın politikalarını tersine çeviren Biden Trump'ın diyet kola butonunu da kaldırdı.

Gelişmeyi fark eden gazeteci Tom Newton Dunn, Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, 2019'da Trump ile bir röportaj yaptığını söyleyerek, o dönem başkana bunun ne işe yaradığını sorduklarını hatırlattı. Dunn, "Trump kırmızı düğmeye bastı ve bir uşak içeri gümüş tepside diyet kola getirdi" dedi. Gazeteci Dunn, Biden'ın bu butonu kaldırdığını söyleyerek, "O artık yok" ifadesini kullandı.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk REKLAM January 21, 2021

