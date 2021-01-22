Dünya Kırmızı düğmenin sırrı Biden hemen kaldırdı
AMERİKA

Kırmızı düğmenin sırrı: Biden hemen kaldırdı

Göreve başladığı ilk günden Donald Trump'ın politikalarını tersine çeviren Joe Biden, Oval Ofis'teki "diyet kola" butonunu da masadan kaldırdı.

Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
Gazeteci Tom Newton Dunn bu fotoğrafı paylaştı.
Gazeteci Tom Newton Dunn bu fotoğrafı paylaştı.

ABD'nin yeni başkanı Joe Biden önceki gün göreve başladı. Göreve gelir gelmez Donald Trump'ın politikalarını tersine çeviren Biden Trump'ın diyet kola butonunu da kaldırdı.

Gelişmeyi fark eden gazeteci Tom Newton Dunn, Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, 2019'da Trump ile bir röportaj yaptığını söyleyerek, o dönem başkana bunun ne işe yaradığını sorduklarını hatırlattı. Dunn, "Trump kırmızı düğmeye bastı ve bir uşak içeri gümüş tepside diyet kola getirdi" dedi. Gazeteci Dunn, Biden'ın bu butonu kaldırdığını söyleyerek, "O artık yok" ifadesini kullandı.

