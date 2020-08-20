MSB'den Oruç Reis paylaşımı: Koruma görevine kararlılıkla devam ediyoruz

Koronavirüs Koronavirüs İstatistikleri
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı, sosyal medya hesabından Doğu Akdeniz'de görev yapan Oruç Reis gemisiyle ilgili paylaşımda bulundu. Yapılan açıklamada, "Türk Deniz Kuvvetlerine ait fırkateyn ve korvetler, ülkemizin Doğu Akdeniz’deki yetki alanlarında araştırma yapan ORUÇREİS gemisine refakat ve koruma görevine kararlılıkla devam etmektedir" ifadeleri kullanıldı.

Türk Deniz Kuvvetleri, Oruç Reis sondaj gemisine refakat etmeye devam ediyor.
