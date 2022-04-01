Bruno Fernandes 2026'ya kadar Manchester United'da

İngiltere Premier Lig ekibi Manchester United, Portekizli milli futbolcu Bruno Fernandes'in sözleşmesini 2026'ya kadar uzattı.

Bir yıllık opsiyon maddesi de var

Manchester United Kulübü, 27 yaşındaki orta saha oyuncusu Fernandes ile 2026'ya kadar sürecek yeni sözleşme imzalandığını duyurdu. Sözleşmede bir yıllık uzatma opsiyonu bulunduğu da belirtildi.

Fernandes; Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria ve Sporting Lizbon'da oynadıktan sonra 2020'de Manchester United'a transfer oldu. Manchester United'da 117 maça çıkan Fernandes, 49 gol kaydetti.