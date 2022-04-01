Ramazan özel sayfa
  • İFTARA KALAN SÜRE 00:00:00
Spor Bruno Fernandes 2026ya kadar Manchester Unitedda
FUTBOL FUTBOL

Bruno Fernandes 2026'ya kadar Manchester United'da

Manchester United, Portekizli futbolcu Bruno Fernandes’in sözleşmesinin 2026 yılına kadar uzatıldığını açıkladı.

Abone Ol Google News
Haber Merkezi AA
Bruno Fernandes 2026ya kadar Manchester Unitedda
Bruno Fernandes

İngiltere Premier Lig ekibi Manchester United, Portekizli milli futbolcu Bruno Fernandes'in sözleşmesini 2026'ya kadar uzattı.

Bir yıllık opsiyon maddesi de var

Manchester United Kulübü, 27 yaşındaki orta saha oyuncusu Fernandes ile 2026'ya kadar sürecek yeni sözleşme imzalandığını duyurdu. Sözleşmede bir yıllık uzatma opsiyonu bulunduğu da belirtildi.

  • Fernandes; Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria ve Sporting Lizbon'da oynadıktan sonra 2020'de Manchester United'a transfer oldu. Manchester United'da 117 maça çıkan Fernandes, 49 gol kaydetti.
Ruble yoksa gaz da yok

Ruble yoksa gaz da yok

​Putin'in talimatı sonrası Gazprom harekete geçti.
Marmaraydayolcu rekoru

Marmaray'da
yolcu rekoru

​Hızla bir milyon yolcu hedefine yaklaşıyor.
Sosyal medyaya yeni düzenleme

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: En kısa sürede hayata geçireceğiz.

Marka yatırımlarla güçlenen Elazığ

Marka yatırımlarla güçlenen Elazığ

​Projeler hız kesmeden devam ediyor.

Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Vahit Kirişci açıkladı.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Bunu gerçekleştirirsek büyük mutluluk duyacağız.

İlk kez ortaya çıktı: Dün gibi duruyor.
Sahile inen yamaç paraşütçüsü plajda yürüyen kadına çarptı
Gündem

Sahile inen yamaç paraşütçüsü plajda yürüyen kadına çarptı

Alanya’nın dünyaca ünlü plajı Kleopatra’da dün, paraşüt kazası yaşandı. Edinilen bilgiye göre, yamaç paraşütüyle sahile inen bir kişi, o sırada sahilde yürümekte olan bir kadına çarptı. Çarpmanın etkisiyle dengesini kaybeden yaralı kadına çevredeki insanlar yardım etti. Çarpma anı cep telefonu kamerasına anbean kaydedilirken sert iniş yaptığı gerekçesiyle paraşütçüye vatandaşlar tarafından tepki gösterildi.
İslamofobi'ye mahkemeden onay geldi: Avukatın cezası geri çekildi
Dünya

İslamofobi'ye mahkemeden onay geldi: Avukatın cezası geri çekildi

İngiltere'de baroya çağrılan avukat Jon Holbrook, kariyerinin 2021'de attığı tweet'leri nedeniyle bittiğini iddia etti. Geçen yıl Ağustos ayından önceki mahkeme Holbrook'un Müslüman bir gazeteciye "İfade özgürlüğü ölüyor. İslamcılar ve Müslümanlar merkezi bir rol oynuyor" diye attığı tweetten dolayı 500 sterlinlik para cezası verdi. Ardından Holbrook'un itiraz etmesiyle mahkeme temyiz kararı verdi. Temyizinin ardından avukatın 500 sterlinlik para cezası bozuldu ve Müslümanlar hakkındaki tweet'inin yaptırım gerektirecek kadar ciddi olmadığına karar verildi.
Konya Büyükşehir Belediyesi'nde bir ilk: Metaverse toplantısı yapıldı
Gündem

Konya Büyükşehir Belediyesi'nde bir ilk: Metaverse toplantısı yapıldı

İlk kez metaverse toplantısı düzenleyen Konya Belediye Başkanı Altay, Konya’nın geleceğine değer katacak yatırımları belediye yöneticileri ile değerlendirdi. Altay, büyükşehir belediyesinin hayata geçireceği bazı yatırımların 3 boyutlu tasarımlarının holografik bir şekilde odanın ortasına yansıtılarak farklı açılardan inceledi. Altay, Konya Modeli Belediyecilik anlayışıyla belediyecilik hizmetlerinin her alanında teknolojinin sağladığı imkanlardan en yüksek düzeyde faydalanmaya devam edeceklerini açıkladı.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.