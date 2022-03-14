Süper Lig'de Kayserispor, Gaziantep FK, Rizespor ve son olarak Yeni Malatyaspor'u çalıştıran Sumudica, yorumcu oldu.

Sosyal medya hesabından açıklama yapan 51 yaşındaki teknik adam, spor kanalı Digisport'ta futbol yorumculuğu yapacağını duyurdu.

Sezon sonuna kadar bu görevi yürüteceğini ifade eden Sumudica, yeni sezonla birlikte teknik direktörlük kariyerine devam edeceğini açıkladı.

I am happy to have accepted a football expert role at the biggest sports TV channel in Romania, Digisport.



Until the end of the season, I'll be making live comms on the biggest events in football.



Warming up for my next coaching role... Hungrier and with more passion than ever! pic.twitter.com/JezSFeEa3K REKLAM March 13, 2022