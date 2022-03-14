Spor Sumudica yorumcu oldu
FUTBOL FUTBOL

Sumudica yorumcu oldu

Rumen teknik adam Marius Sumudica, ülkesinde bir televizyon kanalında yorumculuğa başlayacağını duyurdu.

Abone Ol Google News
Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
Sumudica yorumcu oldu
Marius Sumudica

Süper Lig'de Kayserispor, Gaziantep FK, Rizespor ve son olarak Yeni Malatyaspor'u çalıştıran Sumudica, yorumcu oldu.

Sosyal medya hesabından açıklama yapan 51 yaşındaki teknik adam, spor kanalı Digisport'ta futbol yorumculuğu yapacağını duyurdu.

Sezon sonuna kadar bu görevi yürüteceğini ifade eden Sumudica, yeni sezonla birlikte teknik direktörlük kariyerine devam edeceğini açıkladı.

Süper Lig ekibinin tercümanından şoke eden iddia: "İsterseniz ispatlayabilirim"
SPOR
Süper Lig ekibinin tercümanından şoke eden iddia: "İsterseniz ispatlayabilirim"
Koca köy kayboldu

Koca köy kayboldu

Evlerine gidebilmek için dev tüneller açtılar.
Bombalar durmuyor

Bombalar durmuyor

​Rusya Kiev'de 9 katlı apartmanı vurdu: Ölü ve yaralılar var.
Rusyanın hedefindeki bölgede dikkat çeken iki detay: Yüzde 90ı buradan çıkarılıyor

İki bin 300 katılımcı arasından aday olarak gösterilmişti.

Öğrencilere burs desteği başlıyor

Öğrencilere burs desteği başlıyor

​Türkiye'ye model olabilecek bir projeye daha imza attı.

​Hastane saldırısında yaralanan kadın bebeğiyle hayatını kaybetti.

​AK Parti Genel Başkan Yardımcısı Yazıcı, açıklamalarda bulundu.

​TPAO'nun Mersin için beklediği ruhsatlar çıktı.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.