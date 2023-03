Resmi açıklama geldi: Bir bölgede daha doğal gaz keşfedildi

Discover Arthur Halleran's latest interview with @MiningStockEdu, where he provides an update on projected cashflows, West Akcakoca and Guluc-2 well results, the recent increase in reserves, and much more.$TCF 🇨🇦 $TRLEF 🇺🇸 $Z62🇩🇪https://t.co/6EMXSoFVfl