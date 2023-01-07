Euroleague haftanın MVP'si belli oldu

Euroleague’de 17. hafta heyecanının sona ermesinin ardından haftanın en değerli oyuncusu da belli oldu.

Valencia Basket karşısında 36 verimlilik puanı ile oynayan Filip Petrusev haftanın MVP’si seçildi.

Kızılyıldız’ın 22 yaşındaki oyuncusu, takımının Valencia Basket’i 77-75 mağlup ettiği maçta 25 sayı, 9 ribaund ve 2 top çalma ile oynadı. Gecede 11’de 11 serbest atış isabeti bulan genç oyuncu, bu performansıyla kariyer rekoru kırdı.

The MVP of Round 17, @PetrusevFilip who finished with a career high in points and PIR 💪



'MVP of the Round' I #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/Ec5YgSZipc REKLAM January 7, 2023