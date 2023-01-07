Spor Euroleague haftanın MVPsi belli oldu
NBA

Euroleague haftanın MVP'si belli oldu

THY Euroleague’de 17. haftanın en değerli oyuncusu (MVP) Kızılyıldız’da 36 verimlilik puanı ile oynayan Sırp basketbolcu Filip Petrusev oldu.

Haber Merkezi İHA
Euroleague’de 17. haftanın MVPsi kim oldu?
Petrusev'in rakibiyle mücadelesi

Euroleague’de 17. hafta heyecanının sona ermesinin ardından haftanın en değerli oyuncusu da belli oldu.

Valencia Basket karşısında 36 verimlilik puanı ile oynayan Filip Petrusev haftanın MVP’si seçildi.

Kızılyıldız’ın 22 yaşındaki oyuncusu, takımının Valencia Basket’i 77-75 mağlup ettiği maçta 25 sayı, 9 ribaund ve 2 top çalma ile oynadı. Gecede 11’de 11 serbest atış isabeti bulan genç oyuncu, bu performansıyla kariyer rekoru kırdı.

